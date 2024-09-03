Amid the high price of fuel, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele said the situation is causing more hardship for millions already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that petrol is widely used to power generators for households and small businesses and the current price is weighing heavily on the already ailing economy

In a new video, Primate Ayodele lamented that the price of petroleum 'would remain frustrating'

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked President Bola Tinubu to remove Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Ayodele said this in a video posted on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Monday, September 2, while reacting to the current fuel crisis.

Primate Elijah Ayodele does not see the economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing ending soon. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

The outspoken cleric said:

“NNPC remove this man (referring to Mele Kyari). If Tinubu does not have anything to do with this man, he should remove him. NNPC is rotten. Something is wrong in NNPC. NNPC needs cleansing and reform."

He continued:

“Petrol will be N1,200. That is the beginning of this government. When I said you would buy petrol for N800, you didn’t believe me. Gradually, you will believe me.

“With this man (Kyari), petrol will go to N1,200. And this would be killing. God bless you as you take note of this.”

Watch Primate Ayodele’s video below:

Legit.ng had reported how Nigerians woke up on Tuesday, September 3, to find a change in pump prices, rising from around N600 to N855 per litre.

There was reportedly a directive for retail outlets to increase petrol prices.

The directive announced that the NNPC retail management had approved an upward review of the premium motor spirit (PMS) pump prices.

