Hon. Enemona Anyebe has been elected chairman as PDP reshuffles its leadership structure in Kogi state by appointing new executives ahead of the 2027 election

Anyebe won with 1,632 votes during the state PDP congress held on Saturday while Alhaji Yahaya Karaku, emerged as the party's deputy state chairman

Chairman of the Kogi State PDP congress committee, Senator Istifanus Gyang, congratulated the newly elected members of the state executive committee following their victories at the State Congress

Kogi state, Lokoja - In a significant political development for Kogi state, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected new leadership, marking a strategic shift to the Kogi East Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kogi PDP ward congress: Anyebe takes over from Sen. Danjuma Lah

Honourable Enemona Anyebe was elected as the new chairman during the state congress held at Kefas Hall in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, where 1,943 delegates were accredited.

The congress, which saw participation from party members across the 21 local governments, concluded the tenure of the previous caretaker Executive Council led by Senator Danjuma Lah.

Speaking on the development, Senator Istifanus Gyang, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, who announced the results, confirmed that the elections were conducted smoothly, with most candidates elected unopposed.

He, however, urged the new officials to maintain transparency and accountability, emphasizing the party’s guiding principles.

Speaking further, Gyang highlighted the importance of the congress, asserting that true power lies with the people and reaffirming the PDP’s status as the largest political party in Africa and a foundational entity for other parties.

The event was attended by notable former national and state assembly members, INEC officials, and other party stakeholders.

The newly elected officials are set to manage the party’s activities for the next four years, with key positions filled as follows:

Chairman, Hon. Enemona Anyebe,

Deputy State Chairman: Alhaji Yahaya Karaku,

State Secretary: Sunday Olufemi Ibrahim,

Organizing Secretary: Abdulkadir Ibrahim,

Legal Adviser: Senibj Segun,

Financial Secretary, Hon. Paul Ukwenya,

Publicity Secretary, Hon. Umoru Tijani Aruwa,

Treasurer: Hon. Audu Siyaka Uhanaye,

Auditor: Hon. Jude Sule

Women Leader: Mrs. Esther Soje,

Youth Leader: Yunusa Adazake,

State Vice Chairmen: Hon. Igagwu Haruna (East),

Hon. Anthony Akuvada (Central), Ibrahim Taiwo (West),

Assistant Legal Adviser: Bar. Samson Audu,

Assistant Financial Secretary: Hon. Emmanuel Daku

Assistant Treasurer: Mr. Salawu Fortune Omuya,

Assistant Youth Leader: Hon. Adebisi John,

Assistant Organizing Secretary: Tolushi Michael Segun,

Assistant Publicity Secretary: Ajiboye Ola Bolaji,

Assistant State Secretary: Olu Olusoji,

Assistant Auditor: Ajibulu Osward,

Ex-Officio Members: Comfort O Oloni, Isah Husseini, AbdulRahman Faruq Musa, Mashud Hadiya, Hon. Ben Ugaje

