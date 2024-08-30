Senator Emma Nwaka has announced his resignation from the opposition party, the PDP, in Abia state

The influential lawmaker cited personal reasons for his departure from the former ruling party in the state

Senator Nwaka served as the leader of the PDP’s Abia state chapter for five years, a period the party won two governorship elections and majority of the seats at the state's assembly poll

Senator Emma Nwaka, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state, has dumped the former ruling party.

Nwaka exits PDP, citing personal reasons, future plans

In his resignation letter, which was made available to the press on Thursday, August 29, Nwaka said he had chosen to keep the decision private but was compelled to speak out.

Nwaka cited personal reasons for his departure from the PDP and revealed that his decision was made after careful consideration of his political trajectory.

As reported by The Punch, he, however, emphasized his desire to forge a new path moving forward.

“I am grateful for the honour of piloting the affairs of the Abia State Chapter of the party for five years. I am really happy I served without a whiff of any scandal instead, the period under my watch brought to the party uncommon stability, peace, and a winning streak. The party won two governorship elections back-to-back, controlled the State House of Assembly, and won about all the seats in the National Assembly in two general elections,” Nwaka said.

However, the PDP expressed gratitude to Nwaka for his significant contributions over the years, acknowledging his role in stabilizing and leading the party in Abia state.

