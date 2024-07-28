The Kogi PDP Elders have described the ward congress held in Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday, July 28, as a smooth exercise

The party stakeholders, in a statement, maintained that the Kogi PDP has demonstrated its readiness for the challenges ahead, following the free and fair exercise

The PDP Elders Forum, however, sounded a note of caution to aggrieved party stakeholders who are dissatisfied with the outcome of the "successful" exercise

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state have commended the leadership of the party and its members for conducting a successful ward ad-hoc congress in Lokoja, the state capital.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Dansofo, and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, July 28, the stakeholders described the congress, held on Saturday, July 27, as one of the most democratic exercises conducted in Kogi state in recent years.

Dansofo noted that the exercise showcased the PDP's commitment to internal democracy and unity in the state and in the country.

Speaking further, Kogi PDP Elders Forum commended the leadership of the party for creating a conducive atmosphere, ensuring a level playing field, and fostering a sense of belonging among party members.

This, they noted, led to a seamless and transparent process, where delegates freely exercised their franchise without coercion or manipulation.

Kogi PDP congress: Appeal panel to address grievances

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Committee (CTC) of Kogi state chapter of the PDP led by Senator Danjuma Laah, and the chairman of Congress Committee, reacted differently to the outcome of the ad-hoc ward congress in the state conducted on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Leadership reported.

However, the stakeholders, advised those who may have grievances or concerns to await the appeals panel, which will be set up immediately, to address their issues.

They cautioned against unguided actions or press statements capable of jeopardizing the party's unity and potentially creating unnecessary tensions.

Speaking further, the party elders urged members to continue demonstrating maturity and commitment to the party's ideals, building on the success of the ward ad-hoc congress.

They expressed optimism that this positive trend would continue ahead of the state's main congress, setting a strong foundation for the party's future success.

"By conducting a peaceful and democratic Ward Adhoc Congress, the Kogi PDP has demonstrated its readiness for the challenges ahead, showcasing a united front and a commitment to democratic principles," the statement read.

