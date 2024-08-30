The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) is showing no sign of fading away as two governorship candidates have emerged in Ondo state

This is happening after the party's presidential candidate in 2023 reconciliatory efforts to resolve the crisis between LP leadership and the Nigerian Labour Congress

The LP National Working Committee's candidate is Dr Ayo Olorunfemi while Chief Olusola Ebiseni is the NLC candidate

Akure, Ondo state - Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi's reconciliatory efforts have failed to produce the desired result in Ondo state.

Two governorship candidates emerged from the party before the Saturday, November 16 election.

The LP National Working Committee has presented Dr Ayo Olorunfemi as its governorship candidate while the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is promoting the Secretary General of Afenifere, Chief Olusola Ebiseni.

The NLC Deputy President of the Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, said the union has since taken over party affairs in the state, according to The Punch reports.

“The only Labour Party we know now is the one we control. The other one is made up of noisemakers and rabble-rousers. The Ebiseni they are talking about is our candidate. In fact, he is here with me now.”

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, accused NLC of attempting to sabotage the party on all fronts.

“Their (NLC) plan is that anywhere we field a candidate, they will look for somebody to use for the same slot. That is the agenda they have. We are going to approach the court to obtain a restraining order to stop all these impersonations.”

“Anyone having doubts about which candidate will be on the ballot can find out from INEC. It is our name that is there.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that over 12,000 APC members from the Ondo Central senatorial district defected to the PDP, just three months before the Ondo state governorship election.

Led by Dr. Adeniran Oyebade, a former APC senatorial aspirant, the defectors pledged their support for the PDP and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

The PDP governorship candidate welcomed the new members and emphasized the importance of collaboration to secure victory.

