Kogi state PDP has heavily lambasted former Senator Dino Melaye, describing him as an irrelevant politician who is a burden to the party

The party alleged that Melaye only works for his personal gain and his accusations are hypocritical and baseless

Kogi PDP elders urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa to distance themselves from Melaye citing one major reason

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has responded to former Senator Dino Melaye's recent declaration that the party is “dead.”

Kogi PDP to Melaye: "You're irrelevant"

The Kogi PDP elders, led by Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo, in a statement issued on Sunday, August 25, described Melaye as “politically dead” and a liability.

He noted that his influence has waned to the point where he couldn’t even win a local councilor position.

“Senator Melaye has become a burden to the party,” the statement asserted.

Melaye attacks PDP

Recall that Dino Melaye, has claimed that the opposition party has been commercialised and privatised.

As reported by The Punch, the former Kogi West Senator asserted that the PDP has lost its relevance in the country’s political space.

ThisDay reported that Melaye accused the acting PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the national organising secretary, Umar Bature, of destroying the party.

"Melaye working for opposition", Kogi PDP alleges

The Kogi PDP pointed out that Melaye failed to secure his own polling unit during his bid for the governorship ticket, underscoring his diminishing political relevance.

The party accused Melaye of using his PDP affiliation merely to negotiate personal gains with the ruling party, rather than contributing to the party's growth in the state.

According to him, his nomination, the party claimed, was a major mistake that has contributed to their current struggles.

The Kogi PDP thereby urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to reconsider their support for Melaye, describing him as a “big-time liability” and a “bondage” to the party.

Kogi PDP calls for Melaye's suspension

Also, the Kogi PDP called on the Ijumu local executive committee to begin suspension proceedings against Melaye, stressing the need to restore the party’s integrity and focus on effective leadership.

He also plea to the public to disregard Melaye’s comments, labeling them as the desperate words of a man whose political relevance has long faded. The PDP stakeholders also demanded an account of the billions Melaye allegedly collected in the name of the governorship election.

Kogi PDP rejects leadership moves favouring Dino Melaye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kogi state PDP is grappling with internal conflicts as Senator Danjuma Lah's efforts to install Dino Melaye as a leader face strong resistance within the party.

In a statement, Kogi PDP Elders Council lamented the mass exit of its members following their loss in the last election and maintained that Melaye lacks the appeal and leadership capacity.

The Council called on the PDP national leadership to address the issue of "urgent restructuring" ahead of the LG elections in the state.

