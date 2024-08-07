The Kogi State PDP is grappling with internal conflicts as Senator Danjuma Lah's efforts to install Dino Melaye as a leader face strong resistance within the party

In a statement, Kogi PDP Elders Council lamented the mass exit of its members following their loss in the last election and maintained that Melaye lacks the appeal and leadership capacity

The Council called on the PDP national leadership to address the issue of "urgent restructuring" ahead of the LG elections in the state

journalist Esther Odili

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern warning to Senator Danjuma Lah, urging him to reconsider his actions or face significant pushback from party members.

In a statement released by Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo, spokesperson for the PDP Elders Council, the party criticized Lah’s attempts to facilitate a leadership transition that would favour Dino Melaye, whom they describe as the “weakest politician” in Kogi state.

The party’s statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday August 6, emphasized that the PDP has diminished in influence, now regarded as a third-tier party in Kogi due to poor performance in recent elections.

The Kogi PDP Elders Council expressed strong disapproval of any efforts to hand over leadership to Melaye, asserting that such moves would be met with resistance.

“We are aware of their intentions,” the statement read, accusing Lah of attempting to create a faction within the party that could lead to legal disputes.

Melaye’s moves: Kogi PDP seeks national intervention

The party noted that the recent congress held on July 28 and 29 was the most successful in its history and called on the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Chairman Iliya Damagum and Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to rein in Lah, whom they claim is acting as a puppet for Melaye.

The statement highlighted Melaye’s poor electoral performance, noting that he failed to secure votes even in his own ward during the last gubernatorial election. This, they argue, underscores his inability to lead the party effectively.

The Kogi PDP lamented the exodus of members from the party, especially in light of the upcoming local government elections, where they have seen little interest in party affiliation.

With no serious candidates stepping forward to purchase PDP nomination forms, the party insists that urgent restructuring is necessary to regain its footing in the state.

LG autonomy: Kogi PDP tackles Governor Ododo

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Kogi PDP alleged that Governor Usman Ododo was plotting to rig the upcoming local government elections in the state. This came days after weeks after the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to local government councilmen.

The opposition party in the state claimed that Ododo’s declaration that the Joint Allocation Account was constitutional showed his ignorance of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

