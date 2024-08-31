The Court of Appeal has given its verdict on the 27 months legal battle between the PDP and the APC over the Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa federal constituency seat

Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki has been declared the authentic winner of the House of Representatives election in Katsina state

Murtala Isah Kankara, a member of the APC, first challenged the candidacy of Tafoki during the pre-election matter

The appeal court has declared Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki of the All Progressives Congress (AP)C as the winner of the re-run Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa federal constituency seat in Katsina state.

This ended a 27-month legal battle that began in June 2022 as a pre-election matter. Murtala Isah Kankara initially took Tafoki to court, challenging his candidacy as the APC flag bearer.

Supreme Court rules in favour of APC

The Supreme Court confirmed Tafoki as the rightful candidate for the constituency, resolving the initial dispute over his candidacy. However, in the 2023 general elections, the PDP candidate, Jamilu Mohammed, was initially declared the winner by a narrow margin.

Tafoki contested the result, citing that elections were not held in 20 polling units across two local government areas. This led to a petition before the election tribunal, which ultimately ruled in Tafoki's favor.

The tribunal declared the election inconclusive and ordered a rerun, setting the stage for a new round of voting. This decision paved the way for Tafoki's eventual victory, following the rerun and subsequent legal challenges.

APC challenges APC victory in Katsina reps seat

After the rerun, Tafoki was declared the winner, but the PDP candidate petitioned the tribunal again, challenging his victory. The tribunal dismissed the petition, and the Court of Appeal upheld the tribunal's judgment in favour of Tafoki.

Tafoki expressed gratitude to God and thanked Katsina Governor Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda for his support and encouragement.

Recall that the national assembly election was held in February 2023, alongside the presidential election. The election produced President Bola Tinubu and the current tenth assembly.

