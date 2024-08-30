BREAKING: Jubilation as 500 APC Members Dump Party for NNPP in Kano, Governor Abba Yusuf Reacts
- The ruling NNPP in Kano state has gotten stronger with the addition of about 500 opposition members
- The APC in the colossal northwest state suffered a depletion which Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, would not be happy with
- Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, a top leader of the NNPP in Kano state, welcomed the new members
Kano, Kano state - Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state on Friday, August 30, disclosed that he welcomed more than 500 decamped supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).
Legit.ng gathered that the decampees hail from Ghari local government area (LGA).
Governor Yusuf who expressed his delight with the development, also revealed that he inspected an ongoing renovation of the Ghari College of Education and Preliminary Studies.
Furthermore, the Kano governor inspected the construction of the 5-kilometre road in the local government while he also commissioned the Titin Yan Dadi road.
Providing updates, Governor Yusuf wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"I spent the day in the Kano North Senatorial District, where I paid an inspection visit to the Ghari College of Education and Preliminary Studies, Ghari Local Government, to inspect the ongoing renovation of the erstwhile abandoned college. The college will start enrolling students within a short period of time.
"I also inspected the construction of the 5KM road in the local government, where I expressed my displeasure at the slow pace of work. I have instructed the contractor to resume on site within a week or have the contract revoked and reallocated to another company.
"We also proceeded to commission the Titin Yan Dadi road, also in Ghari.
"Moreover, we had the pleasure of receiving more than 500 decamped supporters of the APC in the local government into the NNPP."
'1000’ APC members defect to NNPP in Kano
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least, 1,000 members of the APC in Kano state have defected to the NNPP.
The state deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, officially received the defectors on behalf of Governor Yusuf at the government house, Kano.
