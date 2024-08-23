Murtala Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the November election in Kogi state, has been attacking the Supreme Court after losing his appeal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajaka and the SDP have challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 's declaration of Governor Usman Ahmad Ododo as the winner of the election from the tribunal to the Supreme Court.

Kogi SDP candidate attacked at the Supreme Court premises Photo Credit: @AlhMuriAjaka, @OfficialOAU

Source: Twitter

In all of the appeals, the APC and Ododo defeated Ajaka and the SDP at the Kogi state governorship election petition tribunal, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Ajaka had attended the hearing of the Supreme Court in Abuja on Friday, August 23, but a viral video showed how he was attacked with stones and bottles after the hearing.

Sharing the video on social media, the TVC said:

"The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka, was attacked at the Supreme Court today by suspected hoodlums shortly after APC's Usman Ododo was affirmed as the Governor of the State."

On the other hand, the SDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Adewole Adebayo, faulted the Supreme Court's ruling, saying a petition without error can only be found in heaven.

Adebayo wrote:

"I am saddened by today's judgement of the Supreme Court against @TheSDPNg in Kogi governorship election. We have highlighted the pitfalls of our democracy and let posterity be the judge. A petition that has no error can only be filed in heaven with God Almighty."

