The battle for who takes over as the national chairman of the APC has continued to gain momentum within the ruling party

High-ranking members are jostling for the APC chairmanship position and other vacant positions in the party

Meanwhile, this will form some of the discussions that will shape the party's executive meeting slated to hold on Wednesday, August 2nd and the fate of Abdullahi Ganduje will be decided

The scramble to fill in the vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gets intense.

This is as the major stakeholders of the ruling party are struggling for the key positions in the APC ahead of meetings of its main decision-making organs, Daily Trust reported.

Ganduje is said to be President Tinubu's preferred choice for APC chairman. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

APC chairmanship slot: NEC meeting to decide the fate of Ganduje, others

Though the date for the convention of the party has not been fixed yet, the national caucus and the National Executive Committee (NEC) – the second highest decision-making organ of the party – are meeting this Wednesday, August 2nd, and Thursday, August 3rd, respectively to reach key resolutions that will give birth to the convention.

APC set to organise convention, appoint actional national chairman,

Legit.ng understands that the scramble for the vacant positions has begun as the party moves to appoint an acting chairman who would replace the deputy national chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, and deputy secretary, Festus Fuanter, and organise the convention for the election of substantive national chairman, secretary, women’s leader and national vice chairman (North West).

This development, however, would determine the fate of the former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje who is pinned as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's preferred choice for the party's major position, (the APC chairman).

Ganduje is expected to be unveiled as the new APC national chairman, Channels TV report confirmed.

After missing out on Tinubu’s ministerial list, move begins for Ganduje’s APC chairmanship slot

Meanwhile, there are agitations for the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, to become the next national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

This comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu snubbed Ganduje in his 28-man ministerial list released on Thursday, July 27.

The Coalition of North-Central APC Youth Leaders described Ganduje as a loyal party man whose experience can stir the party's ship.

Amid strong rumours of Senator Adamu's resignation, Kyari takes over APC's NWC

Legit.ng also reported that the deputy national chairman (North) of the All Progressives Party (APC) Senator Abubakar Kyari, took over the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

The development confirms the widely reported resignation of the national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu recently.

