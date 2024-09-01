Former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau expressed no concern over President Bola Tinubu's appointment of security agency heads from the South West

Shekarau highlighted that the LND's primary focus is on the development of the North

He also noted that the North's current social and economic challenges could have been mitigated if the northern governors had been more proactive

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, stated that the League of Northern Democrats (LND) has no issue with President Bola Tinubu's appointment of security agency heads from the South West.

He pointed that as long as they are capable to deliver on the job, the north has no problem.

Former Kano state governor speaks on service chiefs appointments by President Tinubu Photo credit: @officialABAT/@mambayyahouse

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, on Sunday, September 1, Shekarau emphasized that the group welcomes any appointee who can effectively perform their duties.

As the interim chairman of the newly formed LND and former education minister, he affirmed that the group has no reason to criticize the appointments if the appointees are competent.

He said:

“It should be a challenge to the north but it does not bother us as long as they (the appointees) are capable.

“If all his appointees are from Lagos, we will not bother. Our concern is about the development of the North. Whoever is appointed is he/she competent to do the job?”

Buhari appointed all service chiefs from north, says Shekarau

He pointed out that former President Muhammadu Buhari had similarly appointed all the service chiefs from the northern region during his tenure, Vanguard reported.

He remarked:

“Buhari did the same when he appointed the Chief of Army Staff, Director General of DSS, Chief of Air Staff, DG of NIA, and IGP, all from the North."

Shekarau emphasized that, despite various assumptions, the League of Northern Democrats (LND) is primarily focused on the comprehensive development of the North to ensure it becomes a dominant force in Nigeria's political landscape.

He also stated that if northern governors were more proactive, the region wouldn’t be facing its current social and economic challenges.

Tinubu appoints new DG for DSS, NIA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS). Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed for the NIA and Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi for the DSS are the new appointees.

According to a statement from the presidency, Ambassador Mohammed brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having joined the NIA in 1995 and served in various capacities, including as Director and head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.

