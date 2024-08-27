The presidency has reacted to the outburst of the former chieftain of the APC, Salihu Lukman, that Nigeria is deteriorating under the administration of President Bola Tinubu

Lukman, the former APC chieftain, said that the government was deteriorating from a successful government

The former APC chieftain also tackled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders for not speaking against the government

The Presidency has responded to comments made by Salihu Lukman, former National Vice Chairman of the APC, regarding the deterioration of governance in the country.

Lukman stated that each successive administration has become progressively worse than its predecessor, with President Bola Tinubu's administration on track to becoming worse than President Muhammadu Buhari's.

Presidency shun outburst by ex-APC chieftain Lukman Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Presidency dismisses Lukman's claimed

According to Vanguard, the Presidency dismissed Lukman's comments, saying it would not be distracted and remain focused on governance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lukman expressed concern that despite the current administration's poor performance, opposition leaders are not structured and engaged enough to ensure a change in government in 2027.

He noted that simply complaining about the current administration is not enough and that opposition leaders must work together to ensure a better government in the future.

Ex-APC chieftain tackles Atiku, others

Lukman criticized opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for their lack of engagement and internal crises within their parties.

He stated that the current situation in the country is dire, with Nigerians living in agony due to harsh living realities created by avoidable circumstances.

Lukman accused the government of taking reckless decisions and indulging in luxurious public expenditure without due process.

He called on opposition leaders to go beyond issuing press statements and work towards mobilizing Nigerians to effect a change in 2027.

Presidency speaks on Lukman's allegation

The Presidency's response to Lukman's comments suggests a growing divide between the ruling party and its critics. The 2027 elections are shaping up to be a crucial test for the country's democratic progress.

Speaking on Lukman's comment, Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, said:

“We are focused on governance. The results of our reforms will speak eloquently for us. We have no time for people whose pastime is denigrating the administration.”

Source: Legit.ng