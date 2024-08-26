Primate Elijah Ayodele has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider rejigging his cabinet to give room for fresh innovation and ideas

The plea comes two months after a former senator, Shehu Sani, and the Coalition of United Political Parties called on President Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet to bring in fresh leadership that could alleviate the burden on the masses

Nigerians have been struggling with insecurity and economic difficulties occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and some economic policies implemented by Tinubu’s administration

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked President Bola Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet.

According to Primate Ayodele, this is essential for effective governance.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warned that insecurity in Nigeria may not end soon. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele tasks Tinubu on security

Speaking in a video shared on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Monday, August 26, Ayodele said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Our security, the minister of defence (Muhammad Badaru Abubakar) should do something. If he doesn’t do something, maybe he should resign.

“There are some ministers that need to be removed. You need to do something. If you don’t do something, there will be issues.”

Watch Primate Ayodele's video below:

Tinubu's cabinet

Tinubu assumed office as president of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Ministers were nominated in July 2023 and confirmed by the senate in August 2023.

Tinubu's cabinet consists of the ministers appointed in the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to take responsibility for each of the government ministries of Nigeria following the 2023 general election.

Read more on Bola Tinubu

2027: Ayodele throws challenge to Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele prophesied that “there would be political tension” in the 2027 poll.

He urged President Tinubu to ‘do the right thing’ before the next general elections. Specifically, the outspoken cleric asked the Nigerian leader to “look into NNPC to see how they can bring the price down.”

Source: Legit.ng