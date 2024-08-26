Primate Ayodele Sends Message to Tinubu Over Ministers, Others: "There Will Be Issues"
- Primate Elijah Ayodele has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider rejigging his cabinet to give room for fresh innovation and ideas
- The plea comes two months after a former senator, Shehu Sani, and the Coalition of United Political Parties called on President Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet to bring in fresh leadership that could alleviate the burden on the masses
- Nigerians have been struggling with insecurity and economic difficulties occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and some economic policies implemented by Tinubu’s administration
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked President Bola Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet.
According to Primate Ayodele, this is essential for effective governance.
Ayodele tasks Tinubu on security
Speaking in a video shared on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Monday, August 26, Ayodele said:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
“Our security, the minister of defence (Muhammad Badaru Abubakar) should do something. If he doesn’t do something, maybe he should resign.
“There are some ministers that need to be removed. You need to do something. If you don’t do something, there will be issues.”
Watch Primate Ayodele's video below:
Tinubu's cabinet
Tinubu assumed office as president of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.
Ministers were nominated in July 2023 and confirmed by the senate in August 2023.
Tinubu's cabinet consists of the ministers appointed in the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to take responsibility for each of the government ministries of Nigeria following the 2023 general election.
Read more on Bola Tinubu
- Tinubu told to instantly replace top minister
- Tinubu sets agenda for Supreme Court as he swears in new CJN Kekere Ekun, "critical"
- Tinubu returns from France to swear in new CJN, presidency releases details
2027: Ayodele throws challenge to Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele prophesied that “there would be political tension” in the 2027 poll.
He urged President Tinubu to ‘do the right thing’ before the next general elections. Specifically, the outspoken cleric asked the Nigerian leader to “look into NNPC to see how they can bring the price down.”
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.