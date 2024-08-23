Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, August 23, said his administration expects the Supreme Court to "continue to play a critical role" in the evolution of Nigeria's democracy.

Tinubu stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Nigeria has appointed Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as its 23rd and second female CJN. Photo credit: @idiriza

'Defend judicial independence': Tinubu to Kekere-Ekun

Legit.ng reports that the substantiveness of Justice Kekere-Ekun's new role is pending her official confirmation by the senate.

The Nigerian leader challenged the apex court to "shape public policies that impact all segments of Nigerian society".

He also assured the new CJN that his administration "will continue to provide appropriate support to improve the welfare and capacity of the judiciary".

Tinubu said:

"I want to assure you that my administration will continue to ease the administration of justice and promote the rule of law in Nigeria.

"The judiciary under this administration will continue to receive prompt and adequate attention in recognising its status as a driver of social order, rule of law, peace, security, and economic development."

Tinubu concluded:

"I therefore urge your lordship to be faithful and loyal to the constitution when discharging your duties as acting chief justice of Nigeria.

"I also encourage you to defend the judiciary's independence."

Legit.ng reports that the event at the council chambers was witnessed by the new CJN's husband, Akin Kekere-Ekun, her children, and other family members.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the just-retired CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Justice Mahmud Mohammed; justices of the Supreme Court; senior judicial officers; and some members of the federal executive council (FEC).

My agenda as CJN: Justice Kekere-Ekun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kekere-Ekun highlighted her agenda.

Among others, she pledged to elevate the judiciary to new heights, improve its reputation, and sustain public confidence in the judicial system.

