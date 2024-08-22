The Ijaw Youth Council has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to instantly change the portfolio of one of his cabinet members if he (Tinubu) hopes to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda

According to the Council, Nigeria deserves truly competent personalities at the helm of affairs

The group advised President Tinubu to immediately act on key developments currently shaping Nigeria’s oil sector

FCT, Abuja - The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has urged President Bola Tinubu to remove Heineken Lokpobiri, the incubent minister of state for petroleum resources (oil).

In a statement seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, August 22, the IYC alleged that Lokpobiri is to be blamed for the current fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

The Ijaw Youth Council has told President Bola Tinubu that a particular minister is not good enough for his current role.

Source: Getty Images

According to the IYC, Lokpobiri lacks knowledge of the workings of the oil sector.

Recommending that Lokpobiri be replaced, the IYC said:

“There are more competent people even from Bayelsa that could have done a better job than him. The man clearly does not understand the workings of that office.

“We have not seen any tangible results since his appointment."

Read the IYC's full statement below:

IYC's full statement on Heineken Lokpobiri's performance.

Source: Twitter

Lokpobiri: Group disagrees with IYC

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the IYC to tender an unreserved apology to Lokpobiri over what it described as an unwarranted attack on the former senator's personality.

MOSIEND condemned the IYC's criticism of Lokpobiri and asked the group to immediately withdraw their statement.

Furthermore, MOSIEND counselled IYC to ask for forgiveness from the minister.

