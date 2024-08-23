President Tinubu who departed Abuja for a three-day work stay in France, has returned back to the country

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a short trip to France on a brief work visit.

Tinubu returns from France to swear in Ariwoola’s successor

The president, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the early hours of Friday, August 23, left for France on Monday, August 19.

As reported by Channels TV, President Tinubu is scheduled to swear in the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun this morning at the Council Chambers in the state House.

Justice Kekere-Ekun will succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who bowed out on Thursday, August 22, after clocking the retirement age of 70 years.

As reported by The Punch, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a terse statement.

In the statement conveying Tinubu’s appreciation to the outgoing CJN, Ngelale revealed that the president “will swear in Justice Ariwoola’s successor at the State House Council Chambers on August 23, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the National Judicial Council had on August 15, after its 106th meeting, recommended Kekere-Ekun to the president to replace Ariwoola.

Justice Ariwoola was appointed as the CJN on June 27, 2022, by Muhammadu Buhari following the resignation of his predecessor, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

Tinubu makes three appointments

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Daser David as the new president/CEO of the DBI.

In a statement, the presidency said David is widely recognised as an expert in digital technologies and educational leadership.

President Tinubu also announced the appointment of new executive directors of marketing and finance at the NIGCOMSAT.

