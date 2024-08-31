The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), led by President Oladotun Hassan, has expressed strong support for Seyi Tinubu

FCT, Abuja—The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), led by its President, Oladotun Hassan, has endorsed Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, emphasizing his significance in his father's administration.

Recall that recently, Nigerians voiced their displeasure over the presence of Seyi, President Bola Tinubu's first son, at the swearing-in ceremony of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Controversy erupted in 2023 when Seyi Tinubu almost attended a Federal Council (FEC) meeting but was stopped by his father.

Hassan, while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng drummed support for Seyi's decision.

Oladotun also highlighted his commendable contribution to ensuring youth representation in this government.

Hassan remarked:

“We once watched him while he was giving instructions to the security to stop his family, especially his own, access to the FEC meeting or activities of government.

"And I think that makes it more that the omoluwabi quality the President has, and I must commend him in that regard for coming out.”

Oladotun: Seyi Tinubu's has influence on youth inclusion

Hassan noted that Seyi Tinubu played a pivotal role in advocating for the inclusion of young people in the current administration.

He pointed out the significant number of young appointees serving in various capacities, attributing this shift to Seyi's influence.

Hassan said:

“That was one of the fighting voices that placed youth inclusiveness in this administration.

"We have more over, over many that are, look at in various organizations, that are more of the youth.”

Hassan further emphasized the importance of Seyi Tinubu's role in key government projects, particularly those aimed at youth empowerment, such as the Youth Investment Fund and other youth-centric initiatives.

He credited Seyi with helping to reshape these projects better to meet the needs of Nigeria's young population.

Oladotun calls for responsibility, constructive engagement

While commending Seyi Tinubu for supporting his father's government, Hassan also called on him to take on more responsibility and be a voice for the masses.

He urged Seyi to leverage his position to advocate for the people and to continue playing a constructive role in the administration.

Oladotun calls for caution

However, Hassan acknowledged that while it is not uncommon for the relatives of African leaders to have a role in their administrations, such roles must be used to add value and promote good governance.

He advised against allowing Seyi to participate in official government meetings, such as the Federal Executive Council (FEC), unless in an official capacity.

Tinubu swears in new CJN, Justice Kekere-Ekun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun had been sworn in as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presiding.

