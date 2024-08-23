BREAKING: Supreme Court Delivers Final Judgement on Suit Seeking Gov Ododo’s Sack, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday, August 23, affirmed Ahmed Usman Ododo as the duly-elected Kogi state governor.
In its judgement, a five-member panel quashed the appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidates in the November 2023 poll, Murtala Ajaka.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.