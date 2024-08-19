The Supreme Court on Monday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the SDP and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, challenging the outcome of the Kogi state election

The panel led by Justice Garba Lawal deferred judgment to a date to be communicated to parties involved in the litigation

Also, the Supreme Court declined a request by Ajaka’s counsels for the constitution of a full panel to hear and determine an issue raised in his appeal

On Monday, August 19, the Supreme Court refused to grant the request of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, in the last election in Kogi state.

The apex court dismissed his application urging the court to await the outcome of his request for a full panel to hear an issue raised in his appeal.

At the hearing on Monday, Pius Akubo (SAN) told the court that he had applied to the Chief Justice of Nigeria to allow a full panel of the Supreme Court to hear the appeal in view of paragraphs 4.28 and 4.29 of the Appellant’s Brief of Argument, The Nation reported.

He said they had not received a response from the CJN. But counsels to the respondents kicked against the application and urged the court to proceed with the hearing, The New Telegraph reported.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed Garba, who presided over a five-member panel, noted that the issue for which the appellants sought a full panel was a fraction of the entire appeal, The Punch reported.

Justice Garba said the application lacked merit.

Ajaka and his party are in an appeal, praying to the apex court to vacate the decisions of the lower courts, the appeal court and the Kogi state election petition tribunal, which upheld the victory of Ahmed Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state gubernatorial election.

