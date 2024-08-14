The Murtala Ajaka Campaign Team of the SDP has called for the immediate removal of Kogi state commissioner of police, Bertran Unuoha, over growing insecurity

The team's spokesperson, Isaiah Davies Ijele, cited his personal experience of being almost killed in the state

The team is urging President Bola Tinubu and the IGP to intervene and address the security challenges facing Kogi state

Abuja, FCT - The Murtala Ajaka Campaign Team of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has demanded the immediate removal of Kogi state commissioner of police, Bertran Unuoha, due to the worsening security situation in the state.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Isaiah Davies Ijele, director of new media and spokesperson of the Muri/Sam Campaign Council, stated that the team has lost confidence in the CP's ability to address the security challenges facing Kogi state.

The Murtala Ajaka Campaign Team of the SDP wants the Kogi state's police commissioner, Bertran Unuoha, removed. Photo credit: Ajaka Campaign Team

"The security situation in Kogi state is alarming, and we can no longer trust the CP to handle it," Ijele said in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 14.

Security situation in Kogi spirals out of control

Ijele highlighted the severity of the security situation, citing his personal experience of being almost killed in the state.

He also criticised the CP's alleged focus on political issues while neglecting pressing security concerns.

"The lawlessness and impunity in Kogi are getting out of hand. The state is becoming a den of robbers, kidnappings, and other vices, and the CP is not doing anything about it but only acts when it comes to political issues," he said.

Ijele also questioned the CP's statement regarding the forthcoming Supreme Court judgment in Kogi state, asking how he knew the judgment would be delivered on Friday, August 16, when the apex court had not been constituted or composed yet.

Tinubu asked to intervene

The campaign team is urging President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to remove the CP and address the security challenges facing Kogi state.

They emphasised that the situation requires immediate attention to prevent further escalation.

Yahaya Bello living in Kogi govt house

In another development, Ijele claimed that former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello currently resides in the state's Government House, where the present governor, Usman Ahmed Dodo, allegedly accommodates him.

The former governor is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

Kogi: S/Court told to address over-voting controversy

Meanwhile, the Concerned citizens of Kogi state, led by Idijele, have called on the Supreme Court to rectify alleged irregularities in the recent Kogi election.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 11, and addressed to the Edo and Ondo states electorate, the group highlighted the issue of overvoting during the election, which they claimed violates the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations and undermines democracy.

