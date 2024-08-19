Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has commenced hearing on the electoral disagreements that emerged during the conduct of some off-cycle elections in 2023.

As reported by Channels Television on Monday, August 19, 2024, the suits concern the polls in Kogi and Bayelsa states in November 2023.

Photo credits: @OfficialOAU, @govdouyediri, @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Recall that at the time, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Usman Ododo and Duoye Diri, as the winners of the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa state respectively.

Legit.ng reports that Ododo is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while Diri represents the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In Kogi, Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is challenging the declarations made by INEC on the outcome of the election.

In the same vein, a former Bayelsa governor and ex-minister of petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva (APC), is pursuing the sack of Governor Diri. His (Sylva) party, the APC, alleged 'a conspiracy against democracy'.

Legit.ng reports that election litigations are considered a critical component of the democratic process in Nigeria, providing a legal avenue for political office seekers to address grievances and disputes arising from electoral activities.

While these litigations are essential for upholding electoral integrity, they come with their own set of challenges.

Source: Legit.ng