BREAKING: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement on Suit Seeking Sack of Ododo as Kogi Governor
On Monday, August 19, the Supreme Court, reserved judgement in the appeal filed against the election tribunal and appeal court judgements by Murtala Ajaka, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Kogi governorship election.
Earlier, the court declined Mr Ajaka’s counsel’s request to establish a full panel to hear and determine his appeal.
At the hearing on Monday, Pius Akubo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that he had applied to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to allow a full panel of the Supreme Court to hear the appeal in view of Paragraphs 4.28 and 4.29 of the appellant’s brief of argument.
Mr Akubo had argued that the five-member panel presently constituted should be increased to seven justices.
