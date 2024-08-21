The APC and PDP have expressed different views about the call for former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2023 presidential race

While the PDP supported the call and praised Governor Bala Mohammed for taking the lead, the APC said it was too early to start talking about the 2027 election

According to the APC, the PDP was only supporting the call to remain relevant in the nation's politics, adding that the party would defeat the former president ten times

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have reacted differently to the calls that former President Goodluck Jonathan should challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

While the PDP backed the call, the APC said it was too early for anyone to start talking about the 2027 election but expressed confidence that the party will defeat the Otueke politicians ten times if he keeps contesting.

Northern leaders plot to remove Tinubu

The northern leaders were recently reported to have rejected President Tinubu and are secretly working to convince the former president to join the 2027 presidential race.

Recall that Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has also endorsed Jonathan's potential candidacy, vowing to drop his own presidential ambition if Jonathan runs.

Mohammed believes Jonathan has the experience to revamp the economy and would do a good job if given a second mandate.

According to The Punch, the PDP's Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, says the party supports Mohammed's position and believes Jonathan is the best candidate for a southern presidency in 2027.

Abdullahi praises Jonathan's nationalist credentials and willingness to concede defeat in the 2015 election.

APC dismissed 2027 presidential election debate

On the other the ruling APC disagrees, saying it's too early to discuss the 2027 election.

APC's National Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, mocks the PDP for showing desperation and warns that Jonathan would lose again if he runs against President Tinubu.

Ibrahim believes the APC's victory in 2015 was not just due to former President Muhammadu Buhari's followership but also the party's arrangement. He expresses optimism that history will repeat itself if Jonathan runs against Tinubu in 2027.

Ibrahim says the APC will package its candidate and win the election when the time comes. He views the PDP's moves as an attempt to heat up politics and stay relevant.

