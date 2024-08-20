President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Daser David as the new president/CEO of the DBI

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the new President/CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Daser David.

This was disclosed in a statement from the presidency, which described David as a digital technologies and educational leadership expert and added that he had made a strong impact in the role.

Additionally, the President has appointed Mr. Reuben Oshomah as Executive Director of Marketing and Mr. Adama Kure as Executive Director of Finance and Administration at Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT).

The newly appointed officers bring extensive experience in their respective fields and are expected to drive the strategic vision for these institutions, leveraging their expertise to achieve success.

Presidency confirms new presidential jet

Tinubu's announcement of the new appointees came amid the controversies surrounding the new presidential jet bought by the current government despite rejection from many Nigerians who have cited the country's current economic dilemma.

The presidency shared pictures and details of the new presidential jet on Monday, August 19, adding that it replaced the Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought by former President Olusegun Obasanjo 19 years ago.

Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga released pictures of the new plane in a tweet on Monday, August 19. He stated that it was bought at a price lower than the market value, saving Nigeria millions of dollars in maintenance and fuel costs annually.

See the statement from the presidency:

Atiku fires Tinubu over subsidies report

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has tackled President Bola Tinubu, alleging inconsistency between his words and actions.

The former vice president accused Tinubu's government of paying subsidies contrary to what the president had consistently said.

According to Atiku, Tinubu's government's inability to make the refinery function is adding to fuel scarcity across the country.

