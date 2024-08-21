Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has been told to drop his presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 election

PDP deputy national publicity secretary Ibrahim Abdullahi said Atiku cannot dictate the direction of the party while endorsing the call for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 race

According to Abdullahi, the PDP is a national party and Atiku cannot tell the party who to field in the 2027 presidential election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that former vice president Atiku Abubakar has contested for the president several times. It was time for him to drop his ambition and allow the party to decide its direction.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, made the comment while supporting the call for former President Goodluck Jonathan to run against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

In an interview with The Punch, Abdullahi said Atiku cannot be singlehandedly controlling the direction of things, adding that the PDP is a national party. He maintained that the former vice president cannot dictate to the party who to field in the 2027 presidential election.

Why Atiku should not run in 2027

The PDP leader acknowledged Atiku's efforts in running for the presidency but suggested it is time to support someone else, particularly if the odds favour that person, which he believes is the case with Goodluck Jonathan in 2027.

He highlighted Jonathan's past achievements as president, including stabilizing the forex and achieving single-digit inflation. He emphasized the need for a nationalist like Jonathan to salvage the country's current situation, which transcends party lines.

AAbdullahi'sstatement reads in part:

"It is not the place of Atiku to decide for the PDP. We are running a national political party, for crying out loud, one that has governed this country for 16 years. We cannot be expected to have one person determining the party's direction."

PDP, APC reacts to Jonathan's comeback's call

