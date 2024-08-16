Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said the PDP is bound to fail if it gives the party's ticket for the 2027 presidential election to Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng reports that Atiku served as the vice president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo

In a new video, Primate Ayodele asserted that "Atiku is not the answer for the PDP in 2027"

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has prophesied that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 'will die' if it decides to 'hand' Atiku Abubakar the presidential ticket for the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, a former vice president, is a serial presidential aspirant having contested unsuccessfully for president of Nigeria six times: in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Prophet Ayodele is a Nigerian church leader who is popular for giving prophecies. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

2027: PDP shouldn't trust Atiku with ticket - cleric

The 77-year-old ran in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primaries in 1993 but lost to Moshood Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe. Atiku's last two presidential pursuits have been through the PDP.

In a video shared on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, August 15, Ayodele said in the event Atiku emerges as the PDP’s presidential flag-bearer again in 2027, the party "is dead”.

The cleric said:

“PDP, if you want to fail, give Atiku your presidency. You will see that you will fail. It is going to be a cheap victory for APC. Atiku is not the answer for the PDP in 2027. He is not the answer. If you try Atiku, then, politically, PDP is dead. That is the end of PDP.”

