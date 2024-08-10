Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, has warned against any intentional efforts to obstruct the progress of the Dangote refinery

Atiku also called on Nigerians and the current administration to support the Dangote refinery

Atiku's comments came in response to the ongoing conflict between the Dangote refinery management and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission over crude oil allocation

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, has cautioned against intentional efforts to hinder the advancement of the Dangote refinery.

The former Vice President emphasized that the refinery is a crucial private sector initiative designed to address Nigeria’s energy and foreign exchange demands.

Former vice president, Atiku speaks on Dangote Refinery Photo credit: @Atiku/@Riccardo Savi

Atiku made these comments on his official X account on Saturday, August 10, in response to the ongoing dispute between the Dangote refinery management and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission concerning crude oil allocation.

Recently, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) announced that they have facilitated the allocation of 29 million barrels of crude oil to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

However, the Dangote Refinery, in a statement signed by Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, expressed its gratitude for this allocation while also highlighting a critical issue that they have yet to receive the allocated cargoes.

Nigerians urged to support Dangote Refinery

Describing the Dangote Refinery as 'an arrival of a child', Atiku called on Nigerians, including the current administration to support the initiative.

He wrote:

“Each parent eagerly awaiting the arrival of a child will dutifully undertake the necessary measures to ensure that the nurturing and development of this precious blessing remain a primary focus.

"This fundamental principle applies equally to investments, whether they be local or international in nature.

“With this understanding, I am cautious in considering any deliberate attempts to impede the progress of the Dangote Refinery, a significant private sector project positioned to meet our energy and forex needs.

“Alongside numerous fellow citizens of goodwill, I call upon all Nigerians to take resolute actions to provide reassurance that both internal and external forces are not collaborating to prevent us from reaping the benefits promised by this eagerly anticipated transformative endeavour.”

NNPC denies allegations of sabotaging Dangote Refinery

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of NNPC Limited, refuted claims suggesting that crude oil producers in the country intentionally withhold feedstock from the newly established $20 billion Dangote Refinery.

The NNPC boss clarified that the supply of crude oil to refineries is governed by the principle of a willing buyer and a willing seller.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday, August 7, by NNPC Chief Corporate Communications Officer Mr. Olufemi Soneye.

