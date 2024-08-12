Some politicians have begun consultations for the 2027 presidential elections and some have even already switched tent

Ahead of 2027, Salihu Lukman, the immediate past national vice chairman of the APC, has called on Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankaso to work together against the ruling APC and Bola Tinubu

Lukman, who recently dumped the APC, noted that the anxiety over the just concluded nationwide protest is enough reason for them to form a merger and unseat Tinubu in 2027

Salihu Lukman, a former national vice chairman, North-west of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on opposition leaders in Nigeria.

How Peter Oi, Atiku can defeat Tinubu has been disclosed by former APC chieftain. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

He urged Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to step forward to provide the needed leadership to reform the nation’s democracy and ensure the emergence of a functional political party capable of rescuing Nigeria.

As reported by Leadership, the former APC vice chairman argues that without the collective efforts of some APC leaders; Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and others, that have been sidelined, the chances of the opposition party, to successfully challenge the current government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, and achieving meaningful democratic development are slim.

According to Lukman, the economic policies by President Tinubu, particularly the fuel subsidy removal and floating of the Naira, have directly contributed to the inflation and widespread hardship Nigerians are facing today.

Lukman disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, August 11.

According to him, the EndBadGovernance protest was certainly an important message which must be mainstreamed in the structures of any political party, which promises to rescue Nigeria and put it back on the path of national democratic development.

Buttressing his point, the erstwhile APC chieftain said failing to form a merger, would spell doom for any prospect of challenging and defeating the current APC government of Tinubu in 2027.

“While acknowledging that there are already unfolding initiatives in this direction, the rising anger in the country must be utilised and directed to strengthen the emergence of a veritable functional political party different from APC, PDP, LP and NNPP,” he said.

