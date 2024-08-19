JUST IN: Tinubu Jets Out as Nigeria Battles Deepening Fuel Scarcity, Destination Disclosed
- Amid fuel scarcity in Nigeria and the controversial seizure of the country's presidential jets, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, August 20, depart Abuja for France
- Legit.ng reports that Tinubu is expected to be escorted by a few of his allies and other government officials
- Since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, Tinubu has embarked on both official and unofficial visits to France
State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will today, Monday, August 19, travel to France.
According to Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's official spokesperson, the Nigerian leader will depart from Abuja, the nation’s capital, to embark on a trip to the European nation.
Tinubu is expected to return to the country "after his brief work stay in France", the presidency said.
Tinubu has made at least 17 trips out of the country for official and unofficial purposes since he was sworn in as president between May 29, 2023, and April 2024, the ICIR reported in May.
During this time, the 72-year-old has been to France at least two times.
Fuel scarcity hits Lagos
Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu's latest foreign trip comes at a time when queues for premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, surfaced in Lagos state, as the black market for PMS boomed on Sunday, August 18.
Black marketers of petrol who sold the commodity in jerrycans took advantage of the situation, as they dispensed PMS for as high as N1,200 to N1,500/litre, depending on the area of purchase.
Legit.ng understands that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is working to tackle the fuel supply challenges as it is the agency responsible for harnessing the country's oil and gas reserves for sustainable national development.
Nigerian presidential jets seized abroad
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a court in France authorised the seizure of three presidential jets linked to the Nigerian federal government.
Two of the jets, part of the Nigerian presidential air fleet, were recently put up for sale, while the third, an Airbus 330, was bought by Nigeria but not yet delivered.
