The Northern Ethnic Youths Group Assembly, represented by spokesperson Ibrahim Dan-Musa, has criticized former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello

The group also alleged that Bello is working against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government

Legit.ng reports that Bello's media office has refuted the claim in certain quarters that he is one of the sponsors of the Endbadgovernance protests across the country

The Northern Ethnic Youths Group Assembly (NEYGA) has urged the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to address the press and disclose his location; to clear his name amidst allegations of working against the Nigerian government.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ibrahim Dan-Musa, the group accused Bello of involvement in destabilizing activities.

Yahaya Bello denies link with anti-Tinubu protests

The Punch reported that the Media Office of the immediate-past governor of Kogi State, Yayaha Bello, has refuted the claim that he is one of the sponsors of the 10-day nationwide protests across the country.

A statement issued on Wednesday, August 7, and signed by Michael Ohiare, stated the claim was part of the grand plans by some enemies of the former governor to frame former Governor Bello.

The statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja read:

“We have uncovered a high-wired plan by some disgruntled enemies of the nation and persons on the ‘Project Bring Down Yahaya Bello’, to frame him up as one of the sponsors of the #Endbadgovernance protests across the country.

“We wouldn’t have bothered to respond to a clout-chasing criminal, blackmailer and blackmail pawn, a hired gun in the hands of some unpatriotic Nigerians, who published a fake, malicious and unintelligent report about an imaginary involvement of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in the ongoing protests across the country.

“But it is pertinent to respond to the tirades of falsehood by the writer because it borders on national security. Our resolve is further strengthened by the condemnable act of some protesters displaying the flags of other nations.”

NEYGA reacts to Yahaya Bello's statement on anti-Tinubu protests

But NEYGA in the statement issued on Monday, August 12, claimed that Bello's denial of involvement in the protests does not absolve him of responsibility, particularly given his history of investigation for alleged N80 billion fraud in Kogi State.

The group suggested that Bello's perceived vendetta against the Tinubu government may be motivating his actions, Daily Times reported.

The statement reads:

"It will recall that sometime in March this year, Yahaya Bello was surrounded by EFCC for arrest but he immediately put a cross to the present Governor, who abandoned the state executive meeting in Lokoja and travelled to Zone 4 Abuja residence of the former Governor to whisk him away from arrest. He has since remained in hiding and running away from EFCC.

Yahaya Bello's involvement in anything that has to do with destabilizing this country can't be written off. We call on him to address the press and disclose his location to clear his name. If he knows the allegation of him funding flying Russian flags on Nigeria's sovereignty is a lie, he should come out and clear his name."

Political activist urges EFCC to act against Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Kogi state political activist, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, faulted the EFCC's delay at the Federal High Court.

He queried the agency's commitment to justice in the ongoing case against former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Okai, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 13, urged the EFCC to uphold its integrity, reminding them that the public's trust is at stake.

