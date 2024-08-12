The Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria (CYFN) has called for the sack of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari

The group accused Kyari of subsidy scams, importation of substandard petroleum products, and mismanagement of the Port Harcourt Refinery

They warned that Nigeria will witness the worst protests in the days ahead if Kyari does not resign or is not sacked

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to sack the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), Mele Kyari, over the persistent fuel queues across the country.

The Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria (CYFN) said Tinubu needed to sack Kyari to restore the petroleum sector.

The group called on all Nigerians to join them in demanding Kyari's resignation or sacking.

The National President of the group, Rev. Phrank Ochiga, said these in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, August 12.

The group alleged that Kayri’s tenure has been marked by controversy, including subsidy scams, importation of substandard petroleum products, and mismanagement of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Ochiga quoted Psalm 82:4, saying "Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked." He added that Kyari is the wicked one, and it's time for him to go.

“The current situation has led to untold hardship on Nigerians, who are forced to buy fuel for over 1,000 Naira per litre.

“This is nothing short of economic terrorism, and Kyari is the mastermind behind this evil plot. He has shown no empathy, no compassion, and no willingness to solve the problem.

“Instead, he has continued to enrich himself and his cronies at the expense of the suffering masses.”

The group warned that Nigeria will witness the worst protests in the days ahead if Kyari does not resign or is not sacked by the authorities concerned.

