FCT, Abuja - Salihu Lukman, a former vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the northwest geopolitical zone, has announced his resignation from the ruling party.

His exit from the APC was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, June 12, titled: “APC and The Future of Nigerian Democracy: Letter to Selected APC Leaders.”

As reported by The Nation, the Kaduna-born politician said he exited the APC due to a 'lack of internal democracy and the inability of the leadership of the party to allow the much-needed reforms within the party'.

The Punch also noted the development.

The former director-general (DG) of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) who has been critical of the ruling party said:

“Given all this, it is possible to remain in APC if at all President Tinubu will allow internal reform in the party to return it to its founding vision, which as it is, is very remote. But my reality now in the party is that my membership has been rendered useless and there is no need for me to continue to impose myself.

“I have therefore gone back to the trenches and will try to work with all committed Nigerians who agree and subscribe to the goal of actively campaigning for the survival and development of democracy in Nigeria."

