Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, has denied rumours of an alliance between his father and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi

He described the rumours as a "lie from the pit of hell" in response to a tweet suggesting a possible alliance between Obi and his father

There have been speculations of a rift between El-Rufai and President Bola Tinubu after his nomination as a cabinet member was rejected by the Senate

Abuja, FCT - Bashir El-Rufai, one of the sons of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed speculations of a possible alliance between his father and Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

El-Rufai played a frontline role in President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 general elections and was nominated as a cabinet member. However, the Senate rejected his nomination.

Since then, there have been rumours that the former Kaduna governor's political relationship with Tinubu has collapsed, and he may work against the president if he seeks re-election in 2027.

Obi and El-Rufai: Bashir El-Rufai reacts to alliance tweet

Amid the speculations, Hon. Dan_Borno, @DanBornoReal, an X user who described himself in his bio as a political and human rights activist, said there are rumours of a possible alliance between Obi and El-Rufai.

"Breaking: There's an ongoing rumour of a possible alliance of Peter Obi together with Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai," he posted.

Reacting, Bashir El-Rufai posted:

"It is a lie from the pit of hell in the Ezu river in Anambra."

Peter Obi gives conditions to join political alliance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obi said he has no plans to join other politicians to form a mega party to oust the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election made this call when he spoke to newsmen on Saturday, June 29, in Onitsha, Anambra state.

"How do we pull people out of poverty? That should be our concern, and not forming a mega party. “But if forming a mega party is to be able to provide all these things I have illustrated, then I am all for it," he said.

