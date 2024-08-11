The National Progressives Hub (NPH), an APC support group, is set to celebrate the first anniversary of Ganduje and Senator Basiru's inauguration as the party's national chairman and secretary

The celebration will take the form of a symposium, bringing together top party officials, governors, and NASS members to discuss party leadership challenges and brainstorm ways forward

The event will feature a keynote address by Professor Abiodun Adeniyi and discussions by eminent Nigerians and party leaders

Abuja, FCT—The National Progressives Hub (NPH), a frontline support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will on Tuesday, August 13, celebrate the first anniversary of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru's inauguration as the party's national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Hon. Bukky Okangbe, the national coordinator of the NPH, on Sunday, August 11.

Legit.ng gathers that the celebration will take the form of a symposium, which will bring together serving and non-serving governors, members of the National Assembly, cabinet members, APC leaders, and major support groups.

The event aims to brainstorm ways forward for the party and discuss leadership challenges encountered by various political parties in the country.

Pro Adeniyi to give keynote address

Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies at Baze University, Abuja, will present a keynote address titled "Political Party Leadership in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects."

Eminent Nigerians and party leaders, including Osita Okechukwu, Arch. Waziri Bulama and Barrister Alphonsus Eba Ogar will discuss the paper.

Top APC officials to attend symposium

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, will chair the occasion, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo will be special guests of honour. The party's National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is the chief host.

Recommendations from the symposium will be forwarded to the party's newly established Progressive Institute as part of the NPH's contributions towards strengthening Nigeria's fledgling democracy.

