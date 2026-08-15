Accord Party topped the results at the polling unit of former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Odo-Otin LGA

APC came second at the unit despite Oyinlola publicly backing APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji before the election

A total of 220 valid votes were cast at Court Hall I, Okuku, with 228 voters accredited on election day

The Accord Party has won the governorship election results at the polling unit of former Osun State Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, located in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area.

Data from the result sheet published on the Independent National Electoral Commission's IReV portal showed the Accord Party polled 125 votes at the unit, placing it ahead of all other parties that contested. The All Progressives Congress (APC) came in second with 85 votes, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) recorded five votes.

The African Action Congress (AAC) scored two votes, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) each got one vote. Parties including the AA, ADP, APGA, APM, APP, BP, NNPP, and PRP received no votes at the unit.

The election took place at Court Hall I, Okuku. A total of 228 voters were accredited, with 220 valid votes cast and eight ballots rejected.

Oyinlola's APC backing falls short at home unit

The result at Oyinlola's polling unit is particularly notable given the former governor's public endorsement of APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji ahead of the election. Oyinlola, who served as Osun governor from 2003 to 2010, had openly backed Oyebamiji's candidacy over that of incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke.

Despite that backing, the APC finished second at the very polling unit associated with the former governor, trailing the Accord Party by 40 votes. The outcome means that, at his home unit at least, Oyinlola's preferred candidate did not carry the day.

Source: Legit.ng