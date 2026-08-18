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New Zealand Mentions Amount Foreigners Need as Proof of Funds to Qualify for Student Visa
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New Zealand Mentions Amount Foreigners Need as Proof of Funds to Qualify for Student Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • New Zealand's government officially stated how much money foreign students must have to qualify for a student visa in the country
  • The required amount covers each year of study and applies to those enrolling in programmes lasting one year or more
  • The figure has been converted to naira, showing what Nigerian students hoping to study in New Zealand would need to demonstrate

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New Zealand's government has disclosed the minimum proof of funds that foreign nationals must present when applying for a student visa, setting a clear financial benchmark for those looking to study in the country.

According to information published on New Zealand's official government website, applicants are required to demonstrate access to NZD $20,000 (N15,906,317) for each year of study, specifically for programmes that last one year or more.

New Zealand sets proof of funds amount for foreigners seeking student visa
New Zealand announces amount needed to qualify for student visa as a foreigner. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MICHAEL BRADLEY/sommersby
Source: Getty Images

What New Zealand requires for student visa

The government's wording on the subject is straightforward. The official requirement states that applicants must show:

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"NZD $20,000 for each year, if you are studying for 1 year or more."

This means that for a two-year programme, for instance, a prospective student would need to show double that amount as proof of financial capacity.

Proof of funds is a standard part of student visa applications in many countries and is typically used to confirm that an applicant can support themselves financially throughout their studies without requiring unlawful employment or public assistance. The requirement is meant to cover living expenses, accommodation, and related costs during the period of study.

New Zealand: What this means for students

For Nigerians considering New Zealand as a study destination, the naira equivalent of NZD $20,000 represents a significant financial commitment, given current exchange rates. The amount translates to over N15.9 million per year of study, which places the financial bar considerably high for many prospective applicants.

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New Zealand has grown in popularity among African students seeking quality education in English-speaking environments outside the United Kingdom and the United States, making clarity around visa requirements particularly relevant for those in the early stages of planning.

Germany sets requirements for higher education visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had revealed the amount foreign students must show as proof of funds when applying for a higher education visa.

The government requires applicants to prove they can cover their living expenses, either through a blocked bank account or a declaration of commitment.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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