On Thursday, August 8, the Jigawa state government approved N888 million to settle the NECO and other examination fees of 39,709 candidates in the state

This is contained in a statement issued by Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sport and Culture in Dutse, the state capital

Musa noted that the money was approved by the State Executive Council after a meeting on Thursday, chaired by the state governor Umar Namadi

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has approved N888 million for the National Examinations Council (NECO) registration charges.

The governor of Jigawa state Namadi has released N888 million to settle the NECO and other examination fees of 39,709 candidates. Photo credit: NECO, Jigawa state government

Source: Facebook

N888 million fund: "Covers payment for 39,709 candidates"

The funds would also be used for the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) and National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) for Jigawa's candidates for the 2024 academic year.

The payment covers the payment for 39,709 candidates who wrote the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), NECO, the National Teachers Certificate (NTC), NABTEB, SAIS/STQ and NBAIS examinations, The Nation reported on Friday, August 9.

As reported by PremiumTimes, approval of the funds was one of the major decisions taken at the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, August 8, at the Government House, Dutse.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, Sagir Musa Ahmed disclosed that the meeting was chaired by the Governor of the State, Umar Namadi.

Other funds released by Jigawa govt

Speaking further, the commissioner explained that the council also approved N400 million as support for Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) in the state.

“The approval is the last tranche of the N1 billion earlier approved by the council to the project account,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng