Finland's immigration authority published a list of job categories that foreigners can take up in the country without needing a residence permit

The roles range from interpreters, researchers, and specialists to professional athletes, coaches, artists, and film workers

Workers in the tourism industry, including tour guides, drivers, and cooks, are also covered under the provision for short-term stays

Finland's immigration authority, Migri, has outlined the specific categories of work that foreign nationals are permitted to carry out in the country without first obtaining a residence permit, provided certain conditions are satisfied.

According to Migri, a foreigner may work in Finland without a residence permit if their stay in the country is legal, they have been formally invited or have signed a contract to work there, and the work does not exceed 90 days.

Finland lists jobs foreigners can do without having residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In addition, the type of work must fall within a defined list of roles recognised under Finnish immigration rules.

Finland: Jobs that qualify under 90-day rule

Among the roles that qualify are interpreters, teachers, experts, specialists, and researchers. Professional artists, coaches, athletes, referees, and members of support or assistance teams attached to such individuals are also covered.

Product demonstrators and film workers whose employers have no office in Finland can likewise work without a permit, as can sailors serving on ships registered in Finland's merchant vessel register or, if hired abroad, on vessels that operate mainly between foreign ports.

The provision also extends to employees of companies based in another EU or EEA country who travel to Finland to carry out temporary contracting or subcontracting work under freedom-of-service rules. To qualify, the worker must hold valid residence and work permits in their home country, maintain an active employment relationship, and complete the contracting work within six months.

Foreign transport workers who are part of the crew of a vehicle owned or controlled by a party outside Finland may also work in the country without a permit, provided they are involved in cross-border deliveries or regular services that connect Finnish municipalities to locations abroad, and provided they do not reside in Finland.

Finnish residency: Tourism industry workers also covered

Workers employed in the tourism sector are equally recognised under the arrangement. A foreign national arriving in Finland to take part in tourism events, package tours, or other organised trips can carry out work such as tour leading or guiding without a residence permit.

The provision also covers drivers, cooks, and other support staff connected to the trip. Such workers may either travel with the group they are accompanying or arrive in Finland ahead of the group to make preparations.

Migri's guidance makes clear that all these exemptions apply strictly to stays of 90 days or fewer, with the contracting and subcontracting category carrying a separate upper limit of six months.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng