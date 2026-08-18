A global data post ranked Nigeria 4th among countries with the highest number of death sentences recorded in 2025

China topped the list with thousands of death sentences, while Egypt came second with 492 and DR Congo third with 359+

Nine of the 12 countries on the list are in Asia, with Nigeria among only 3 African nations to feature

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Nigeria recorded more than 243 death sentences in 2025, placing it fourth on a global ranking of countries with the highest number of death sentences for the year.

China topped the list, with thousands of death sentences recorded, making it the single largest contributor to capital punishment globally in 2025.

Nigeria's 243+ death sentences in 2025 raise alarms. Photo credit: Casper Bension

Source: Getty Images

Egypt came second with 492, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with more than 359.

This is according to data shared by statistics platform StatiSense on X @StatisSense on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Nigeria's figure of 243-plus placed it ahead of Bangladesh (185+), Viet Nam (138+), India (128), Thailand (119), Yemen (94+), Sudan (87+), Iraq (79+), and Indonesia (68+).

Country — Number of death sentences

1 China — 1000s.

2 Egypt — 492.

3 Democratic Republic of the Congo — 359+.

4 Nigeria — 243+.

5 Bangladesh — 185+.

6 Viet Nam — 138+.

7 India — 128.

8 Thailand — 119.

9 Yemen — 94+.

10 Sudan — 87+.

11 Iraq — 79+.

12 Indonesia — 68+

Nine out of the 12 are in Asia. Three are in Africa. Asia + Africa dominate death sentencing in 2025.

Africa and Asia dominate the list

Of the 12 countries named in the ranking, nine are in Asia, while three are in Africa: Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Nigeria.

Only one country on the list falls outside both continents, with Europe absent from the ranking entirely.

The data drew attention online, with several users reacting to Nigeria's position on the list.

Rotimi Olufemi, posting as @rotimi_olufemi, noted the contrast with developments elsewhere:

"Europe is abolishing capital punishment."

Usman Ahmed, posting as @Ahmed4CFC, questioned the state of affairs in the country, writing:

"And suffer head still full for our country like this… Na until Dey kpai everybody????"

Masterpiece@Dannymasterp

"So people die in Nigeria more than Iran where they're fighting. Na IPOB, Northern politics and Igbo fake drugs and hatred for each other cause am that high mortality rate. Igbo people killing each other with poison, cultism and juju"

See the original post by StatiSense on X:

Inmate sentenced to death runs TikTok live shows

Recall that a convicted murderer serving a death sentence in Ibara Maximum Security Custodial Centre ran multiple TikTok accounts, received gifts and placed bets from inside his cell.

The inmate, Elijah Oyebode, claimed during a livestream that phones outnumber inmates at the facility and that warders smuggle devices, drugs, and even esc0rt condemned prisoners outside.

The Nigerian Correctional Service confirmed disciplinary action against over 1,400 officers but said it needed evidence to act on specific claims of digital misconduct by inmates.

"Punishable by death": IGP Disu issues nationwide warning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that IGP Tunji Disu issued a nationwide warning over growing mob action, saying everyone involved faces prosecution regardless of their role.

Disu cited specific sections of Nigeria's criminal code that cover not just attackers but also bystanders who cheer, film, or block police from intervening.

The IGP directed all 36 state commissioners of police to treat every mob action case as homicid with full forensic and intelligence follow-up.

Source: Legit.ng