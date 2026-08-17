Muhammad Najib Rimin Kebe was arraigned before Magistrate Dayyabu Jamilu Hamza on charges of trespass and stealing shoes at a mosque

Complainants, including court workers, police officers and correctional service personnel, reported repeated shoe thefts at the mosque

The court adjourned further hearing in the case until August 28, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - A Magistrate Court in Kano State has ordered the remand of Muhammad Najib Rimin Kebe in a correctional facility after he was charged with trespass and stealing shoes from a mosque located within the grounds of the Norman's Land Courts in Kano.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate Dayyabu Jamilu Hamza, who directed court official Adam Salisu Tarauni to read the charges aloud to Rimin Kebe.

Following the reading of the charges, the magistrate ordered that the defendant be held in a correctional facility pending further proceedings.

According to Daily Trust, the case was adjourned to August 28, 2026.

Repeated thefts affected court workers, officers

Prosecutors alleged that Rimin Kebe had made multiple visits to the mosque within the court premises, each time stealing footwear belonging to worshippers.

Among those affected were court employees, police officers, correctional service personnel and members of the general public who frequented the mosque.

Complaints about the shoe thefts had been mounting before the arrest, with several people reporting that they had lost their footwear on more than one occasion while attending prayers at the facility.

The case will return to court on August 28, 2026, when a further hearing is expected to take place.

Labourer jailed for stealing Qurans from Abuja mosque

Recall that a Grade 1 Area Court sitting at Lugbe, Abuja, sent a 36-year-old labourer to 15 months in prison.

Terkaa Akishi was jailed for stealing two Qurans and a cell phone from a Mosque in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

Delivering the judgement on Tuesday, March 19, the Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, gave the convict an option of an N40,000 fine.

Islamic scholar's footwear stolen at mosque

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that mixed reactions trailed a video of an Islamic scholar trekking home barefoot after saying prayers in a mosque.

The alfa was said to have stepped out of the mosque and discovered that his footwear had gone missing.

Some netizens found it hilarious, just as many shared their experiences regarding theft at mosques.

Source: Legit.ng