The Australian Government has launched a visa ballot process for Work and Holiday subclass 462 applicants from China, India, and Vietnam due to high demand

Registrations for the 2026-2027 programme year ran for three weeks, with a non-refundable AUD 25 (N24k) ballot registration fee required

Applicants must meet strict age and identity document requirements, including specific national ID cards, to qualify for the ballot

The Australian Government has introduced a ballot-based pre-application process for the Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462), targeting applicants from China, India, and Vietnam — three countries where demand for the programme consistently outpaces the available places each year.

Under the new system, prospective applicants from these three countries must first enter a ballot before they can lodge a visa application.

Australia launches a new ballot system for foreigners applying for a work and holiday visa. Photo Credit: Fairfax Media

Source: Getty Images

The process is designed to select participants randomly and is meant to ensure a fair distribution of the limited spots available in each programme year.

Australia: How the 2026-2027 ballot works

Registrations for the 2026-2027 programme year opened on Thursday, June 4, 2026, and closed on Thursday, June 25, 2026, giving applicants a three-week window to register.

The first round of selections for both China and India was scheduled for August 10, 2026, while Vietnam's selection dates are yet to be announced.

The Australian Government said further random selections will take place throughout the programme year, with all three ballots closing on April 30, 2027.

The official immigration page notes that future selection dates will be published after each round takes place.

A non-refundable registration fee of AUD 25 (N24k) applies to all ballot entries.

Who can register and what documents are required

To enter the ballot, applicants must be aged between 18 and 30 at the time of registration, hold a valid passport from one of the three eligible countries, and possess a valid national identity card issued by that same country. Applicants also need an active ImmiAccount with a verified email address.

Candidates can register from inside or outside Australia, but if selected, they must apply for the visa from outside the country.

The national ID card requirements differ by nationality. Indian passport holders must present a valid PAN card; an Aadhaar card is not accepted. Vietnamese passport holders must hold the newer 12-digit national ID card, as the older 9-digit version is not valid for this process.

If selected, applicants must ensure that the ID card details they submitted during ballot registration exactly match what they provide on their visa application form. A mismatch will prevent the application from being submitted. Copies of both sides of the national ID card must also be attached to the visa application under the "National Identity Document (other than Passport)" section.

The government noted that the ballot arrangement does not affect the annual grant caps established with each participating country through bilateral negotiations.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed the requirements that foreigners must satisfy to become citizens.

Australia updates family visa processing rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had updated its rules for processing family visas.

The Australian government published the updated guidance on its official immigration website, confirming that Ministerial Direction No. 117 came into effect on July 25, 2026, replacing the previous Direction 102.

A second instrument, Ministerial Direction No. 103, continues to govern family visa applications that fall under capping and queuing arrangements, which are processed according to queue date order.

Source: Legit.ng