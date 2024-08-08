Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, August 8, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, received in audience the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Innocent Chukwuma, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Innoson founder meets Tinubu in Abuja, days after nationwide broadcast on hunger protest. Photo credit: @cornelosigwe

Mr Chukwuma held a crucial meeting with Tinubu and other top government officials, including Wale Edun, the minister of finance.

Cornel Osigwe, the public relations and new media consultant of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), disclosed this in a post shared on his X page on Thursday.

"Today in Abuja. His Excellency, @officialABAT received the Chairman/CEO of @innosonvehicles, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma CON, at the State House, Presidential Villa, FCT, Abuja.

"A New Dawn Is Here."

Tinubu, Innoson boss meet: Reason for the meeting

Mr Chukwuma announced that the commuting public will soon benefit from cheaper transportation through Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses.

As reported by The Punch, he also urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the President Tinubu's administration, asking them to “give him time.”

“I’ve discussed with him (President Tinubu), and soon the masses will have plenty of CNG buses on the road,” Mr Chukwuma told journalists after emerging from closed-door talks with President Tinubu on Thursday.

The automobile entrepreneur described the Presidential CNG Initiative as “the way forward” for the country.

Thursday’s meeting follows President Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast five days earlier, in which he promised to distribute “a million kits at extremely low or no cost to commercial vehicles that transport people and goods and who currently consume 80 per cent of the imported Premium Motor Spirit and Automotive Gas Oil.”

Tinubu also mentioned the launch of a CNG initiative to power transportation and reduce costs, with plans to distribute a million conversion kits.

