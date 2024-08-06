Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has publicly apologised to the APC for embarrassing President Bola Tinubu

Ndume tendered a public apology after a two-hour closed-door meeting with the Abdullahi Ganduje-led APC leadership on Tuesday, August 6

After his comment on a live television programme, Ndume was sacked as the Senate chief whip after the APC wrote to the senate and was replaced by Tahir Monguno, another senator from Borno

Ali Ndume, the Borno south senator, who was recently removed as the Senate chief whip following a letter from the Abdullahi Ganduje-led All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, has publicly apologised to the ruling party.

Ndume apologised for publicly embarrassing President Bola Tinubu during a live television programme one month after saying that the president was "being caged."

Why Ndume was removed as chief whip

According to The Punch, Ndume was removed as the Senate chief whip after speaking in an interview on AriseTV and saying that the president was being prevented from being informed about the hardships in the country.

The APC, in a tweet on Tuesday, August 6, announced the visit of the senator to the party's secretariat one month after he was sacked as the chief whip.

Tahir Monguno, another senator from Borno north, was immediately appointed as replacement of Ndume, soon after he was sacked as the chief whip.

Monguno's appointment was contained in a letter from the APC written and signed by the national chairman, Ganduje and the national secretary, Ajibola Bashir.

Ndume spoke to journalists after a closed-door meeting with the National Working Committee of the APC. He stated that he had apologized to the party but stood by his previous comments. He described the meeting as a "family discussion" and acknowledged that he should have spoken to the party before making his observations public.

The Senator then accepted responsibility for not communicating with the party first and promised to correct this moving forward. He emphasized that his actions were motivated by patriotism and a desire to improve the party and the country. Despite the controversy, Bello seems to have maintained a positive relationship with the party leadership, referring to the national chairman as a "father."

