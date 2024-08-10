The Katsina State government has praised President Ahmed Tinubu for appointing people from Katsina, the home state of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Acting Governor Faruq Jobe commended the president for recognizing the leadership qualities and experience within the state, which will be valuable assets to the appointees.

Tinubu appoints top Buhari's kinsmen Photo Credit: @MBuhari, @officialABAT

Source: Instagram

The state government also acknowledged the appointment of the state's immediate past governor and three other individuals into federal positions, expressing confidence that their expertise will contribute to the success of the administration's goals.

Katsina government commends Tinubu

The acting Governor Jobe expressed confidence that the appointees, including former governor Aminu Bello Masari, will lead their respective offices to new heights and drive positive change.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He believes their vast experiences and deep understanding of their sectors will bring innovation and excellence to these critical institutions, ultimately benefiting the nation and inspiring others from Katsina State to strive for excellence in public service.

Recall that President Tinubu and former President Buhari have been called friends as they enjoyed each other's support during electioneering.

Below is the full list of appointees from Buhari's state who Tinubu appointed in just one:

Tinubu appoints Masari

President Tinubu has appointed the former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, as the Chairman of the Board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

According to a statement issued by the Katsina State Government, Masari's appointment is a testament to his wealth of experience and leadership style, which will be valuable assets in his new role. The statement also commended President Tinubu for recognizing Masari's potential and appointing him to this critical position.

As Chairman of the Board of TETFund, Masari will oversee the organization's efforts to support tertiary education in Nigeria. With his experience as a former Governor and his commitment to education, Masari is well-positioned to make a positive impact in this role.

Tinubu appoints Mashi as RMAFC commissioner

Kabir Ibrahim Mashi has been appointed as the Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) by President Tinubu.

This appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the Commission's revenue mobilization and allocation efforts. Mashi's expertise and experience in finance and administration make him an ideal candidate for this role.

As Federal Commissioner of RMAFC, Mashi will play a crucial role in ensuring the fair distribution of revenue among the three tiers of government. With Mashi at the helm, the RMAFC is expected to make significant strides in promoting transparency and accountability in revenue allocation.

Imam gets Tinubu's appointment

Abdullahi Alhassan Imam has been appointed the Programme Manager of the National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) by the Tinubu-led federal government. This appointment aims to strengthen the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), which includes the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme.

As NCTO programme Manager, Imam will oversee the implementation of the CCT scheme, which provides financial support to vulnerable households across the country.

Tinubu gives appointment to Charanchi from Katsina

Badamasi Lawal Charanchi has been appointed the Federal Government's Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). The agency carries out various initiatives to reduce poverty and improve Nigerians' livelihoods.

As CEO of NSIPA, Charanchi will oversee the implementation of NSIP initiatives, including the Conditional Cash Transfer, National Home-Grown School Feeding, and N-Power programmes.

Hunger protest: Obasanjo sends message to Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu to heed the demands of protesting youths.

The former president made the call when six members of the national assembly paid a courtesy visit to his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo then urged President Tinubu to listen to the youths' demands, adding that their demands were legitimate.

Source: Legit.ng