President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of six liaison aides to the six geopolitical zones of the country

The responsibility of the liaison aides was to ensure directly engage the people with the federal government policies

The new presidential aides are to interact directly with their region and ensure the transparency of government to the people

President Bola Tinubu appointed six presidential liaison aides to represent Nigeria's six geopolitical zones. This strategic move aims to enhance governmental transparency and engagement with citizens.

The newly appointed Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) will engage with Nigerians in their respective zones to explain and discuss the president's economic policies and programs, serving as a direct link between the president and the citizens.

President Bola Tinubu appoints six liaison officers to six geopolitical zones

Source: Twitter

This initiative seeks to bolster direct communication between the government and citizens, ensuring that the President's policies and programs are clearly understood and effectively implemented across the country. By doing so, President Tinubu aims to foster greater transparency and accountability in governance.

Why Tinubu appoints liaison aides

The UK chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed this in a tweet, adding that the appointees are tasked with returning to their communities to promote a better understanding of the President's policies and gather public feedback. This initiative aims to ensure effective communication of government programs and integrate citizen input into policy development.

By doing so, the aides will serve as a bridge between the government and citizens, facilitating two-way communication and ensuring that policies are developed with Nigerians' needs and concerns in mind. This approach seeks to enhance citizen engagement and participation in governance.

Below is the full list of appointees and regions they are appointed to:

S/N Names Geopolitical Zones 1 Moremi Ojudu South West 2 Chioma Nweze South East 3 Gift Johnbull South-South 4 Abiodun Essiet North Central 5 Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai North West 6 Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba North East

Source: Legit.ng