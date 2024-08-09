Just In: Obasanjo Sends Urgent Message to Tinubu Over Hunger Protest
- Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to heed the demands of protesting youths
- The former president made the call when six members of the national assembly paid a courtesy visit to his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital
- Obasanjo then urged President Tinubu to listen to the demands of the youths, adding that their demands are legitimate
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned the Federal Government to address the demands of Nigerian youths currently protesting nationwide.
Obasanjo called the president when six members of the House of Representatives were co-sponsoring a bill for a single six-year term for the presidency and rotation between the North and South.
Obasanjo urges FG to listen to youths
According to PM News, the former President emphasized that the Federal Government should listen to the concerns of the youth, as their demands are legitimate. He warned that dire consequences could result if their demands are not met as soon as possible.
Obasanjo noted that the youths are frustrated, desperate, angry, and unemployed and that their demands should not be treated with levity. He emphasized that all hands must be on deck for Nigeria to attain its highest status and that the mentality of those in governance must change.
Obasanjo rules out single term for presidents
He stressed that the issue is not about the number of years in office but about the mentality of those in power. He emphasized the need for a trusted system, including an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that can conduct free and fair elections.
The lawmakers who visited Obasanjo are advocating for a single six-year term for the presidency and rotation between the North and South.
They also called for a rejig of the nation's laws to accommodate these changes and ensure that state governments rotate governance among the three senatorial districts.
Tinubu warns foreign sponsors of hunger protesters
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu-led federal government has threatened to take necessary actions against any foreign country sponsoring Nigeria's hunger protest.
Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs, who spoke on behalf of the president, maintained that Nigeria is a sovereign state and would not tolerate any external influence.
The federal government's comment came after some protesting Nigerians raised Russian flags in some parts of northern Nigeria during protests.
Source: Legit.ng
