Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to heed the demands of protesting youths

The former president made the call when six members of the national assembly paid a courtesy visit to his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital

Obasanjo then urged President Tinubu to listen to the demands of the youths, adding that their demands are legitimate

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned the Federal Government to address the demands of Nigerian youths currently protesting nationwide.

Obasanjo called the president when six members of the House of Representatives were co-sponsoring a bill for a single six-year term for the presidency and rotation between the North and South.

Obasanjo urges FG to listen to youths

According to PM News, the former President emphasized that the Federal Government should listen to the concerns of the youth, as their demands are legitimate. He warned that dire consequences could result if their demands are not met as soon as possible.

Obasanjo noted that the youths are frustrated, desperate, angry, and unemployed and that their demands should not be treated with levity. He emphasized that all hands must be on deck for Nigeria to attain its highest status and that the mentality of those in governance must change.

Obasanjo rules out single term for presidents

He stressed that the issue is not about the number of years in office but about the mentality of those in power. He emphasized the need for a trusted system, including an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that can conduct free and fair elections.

The lawmakers who visited Obasanjo are advocating for a single six-year term for the presidency and rotation between the North and South.

They also called for a rejig of the nation's laws to accommodate these changes and ensure that state governments rotate governance among the three senatorial districts.

