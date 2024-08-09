Congratulations as Tinubu's Minister Gets International Appointment
- President Bola Tinubu's minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, Bosun Tijani, has batched an international appointment
- Tinubu announced his appointment to the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (@UNITAR)
- Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to congratulate the minister as he associated the success with President Tinubu's commitment to development
FCT, Abuja — President Bola Tinubu's minister of communications, innovation, and digital economy, Bosun Tijani, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (@UNITAR).
Tijani announced the development in a tweet, stating that the institution was autonomously established within the United Nations framework to enhance the UN's effectiveness in achieving its primary objective.
The minister adds that his invitation to serve on the UNITAR Board is seen as a win for Nigeria and a recognition of President @officialABAT's efforts in promoting economic and social development. Specifically, he acknowledges the success of initiatives like @3MTTNigeria, a talent accelerator, in building capacity and bridging the technology skills gap.
How Nigerians react to Tinubu's minister's int'l appointment
Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the tweet to congratulate the minister for the international appointment. Some of their reactions are listed below:
Lannister Aspiration commented:
"I hope that this appointment marks the start of transforming Nigeria's IT sector into a global player, taking advantage of the opportunities it presents. Congratulations and Good-luck to y’all."
Yakub Tijani wrote:
"Is this man modelling for Forbes Magazine? Alaye Dey builds a profile in readiness for life after public service."
HumanityFirst tweet:
"Congratulations to you! I know Nigeria has quality. It's greed that is keeping us down. Dissociate yourself from every appearance of greed and keep winning!"
Another user with the handle @mamatii001 reacted:
"Congratulations, honourable minister @bosuntijani"
Oluwatosin Olaseinde said:
"This is well deserved. Congratulations."
