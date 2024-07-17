The Katsina state governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has announced a break from governance to relax

He will commence a one-month vacation on Thursday, July 18, 2024, and hand over the state's affairs to his deputy, Faruk Lawal Jobe

The governor disclosed this during Wednesday’s joint executive and legislative meeting at General Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina

Katsina state - Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina state has handed over to his deputy, Faruk Lawal Jobe, to commence a one-month vacation starting Thursday, July 18, in line with constitutional provisions.

The deputy governor, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe, is expected to assume the role of acting governor during this period.

As reported by The Nation, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasiru Yahaya Daura, announced and confirmed the development during Tuesday’s legislative plenary.

The governor’s vacation was approved in response to a formal letter addressed to the speaker, which the assembly chief whip, Alhaji Ibrahim Dikko, read before the session, The Punch reported.

In the application, cited Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which empowers state Houses of Assembly to grant such requests from the executive arm.

Speaker Daura, while announcing the approval, prayed for Allah to guide the governor throughout the official vacation.

He stated:

“It is noteworthy that this marks the second instance in Katsina State’s political history where a Governor has sought constitutional approval for a vacation and formal handover to the deputy. The first occurrence was during the late Governor Umaru Musa Yar’adua’s second tenure.”

Katsina govt declares public holiday

