FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Aminu Masari, the former Governor of Katsina State, as the new Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board.

This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday, August 6, by the presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu appoints 6 members into TETFund Board

The statement further pointed out that Tinubu has also named six additional members to the board.

The new board members are Senator Sani Danladi, Sunday Adepoju, Nurudeen Adeyemi, Esther Onyinyechukwu Ukachukwu, Turaki Ibrahim, and Aboh Eduyok, Channels Television reported.

The statement reads:

“The President expects the new members of the board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to be dedicated and committed to driving TETFund’s objective of providing the needed support for tertiary education with a view to enhancing the productivity and quality of higher education."

Tinubu's appointment: Nigerians react to appointment of Massari

Some Nigerians took to X to react to the recent move by the president.

@_Son_Of_Will said:

"We are tired of centenarian politicians who are suppose to be resting in the grave. We need fresh vibrant young energy!#EndBadGovernace."

@shehu_mahdi said:

"Appointing a disaster and a failure to head an all-important institution. He has nothing to offer. Just political patronage to people who add no value to humanity except pains."

@Balatic said:

"Go and check the educational ratings of Katsina while he was in charge and see how absurd this appointment is. Anyways, is it not Tinubu again?"

